Garda car damaged following a collision in Limerick

An armed garda SUV and a black Audi were both damaged in the incident
A damaged Garda Armed Support Unit vehicle  which collided with a black Audi in Baunacloka, Mungret, Limerick. Picture: Press 22

Sun, 24 Jan, 2021 - 13:47
David Raleigh

Gardai have recovered almost a quarter of a million euro of suspected cocaine after intercepting a car in Limerick.

The suspected drug haul was found when gardaí stopped and searched a dark coloured 2008, Tipperary North (TN) registered Volvo, on Saturday afternoon, on the R510, known locally as Baunacloka, Mungret.

Members of the Garda’s Armed Support Unit (ASU) along with detective units were involved in the operation.

An SUV carrying armed members was damaged in a collision when gardaí intercepted the suspect’s car.

The suspect’s car was also damaged however no injuries were reported.

A garda spokesman said a man was arrested and a large quantity of suspected cocaine was seized in Raheen. 

They added: “A garda vehicle was damaged during the course of the operation.

“A male in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Henry Street Garda Station.” 

The arrested male can be held for up to seven days without charge.

Gardai were conducting follow-up searches as part of the probe.

“Investigations are ongoing,” added the spokesman.

