Man, 20s, arrested following seizure of over €65k in cocaine and cash

At around 9pm last night, Gardaí carried out a search in the Finglas area.
Man, 20s, arrested following seizure of over €65k in cocaine and cash

Quantities of cocaine valued at an estimated €57,000 was discovered at the location along with €8,450 in cash. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Sat, 23 Jan, 2021 - 19:07
Michelle McGlynn

A man has been arrested after Gardaí seized cocaine and cash at a residence in Dublin yesterday.

At around 9pm last night, Gardaí carried out a search in the Finglas area as part of an investigation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the North Dublin region.

Quantities of cocaine valued at an estimated €57,000 was discovered at the location along with €8,450 in cash.

Gardaí also seized a hydraulic press along with drug paraphernalia.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and was taken to Bridewell Garda Station.

He has since been charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on February 16.

Investigations are ongoing.

Read More

Man, charged with possession of three handguns and ammunition, released on bail

More in this section

Man, charged with possession of three handguns and ammunition, released on bail Man, charged with possession of three handguns and ammunition, released on bail
Two arrested following cocaine and cash seizure in Waterford Two arrested following cocaine and cash seizure in Waterford
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Teenager due in court charged with serious assault of woman in Dublin
Man, 20s, arrested following seizure of over €65k in cocaine and cash

Two men arrested in connection with €40k drug seizure

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

  • 10
  • 15
  • 18
  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices