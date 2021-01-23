Man, 20s, arrested following seizure of over €65k in cocaine and cash

A man has been arrested after Gardaí seized cocaine and cash at a residence in Dublin yesterday.

At around 9pm last night, Gardaí carried out a search in the Finglas area as part of an investigation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the North Dublin region.

Quantities of cocaine valued at an estimated €57,000 was discovered at the location along with €8,450 in cash.

Gardaí also seized a hydraulic press along with drug paraphernalia.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and was taken to Bridewell Garda Station.

He has since been charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on February 16.

Investigations are ongoing.