Woman sues over alleged treatment at Cork mother and baby home

The former resident of Bessborough House claims she was subjected to physical and emotional abuse and her baby girl was allegedly wrongfully adopted.
Woman sues over alleged treatment at Cork mother and baby home

The action has been brought by Caroline Donovan who was a resident of Bessborough House in Cork on two occasions, once in the mid 1980s and also for a period during the early 1990s. File photo

Fri, 22 Jan, 2021 - 20:41
Ann O’Loughlin

A former resident of a Cork mother and baby home has initiated a High Court damages action against the State, the HSE and the order of Catholic nuns who ran that facility.

The action has been brought by Caroline Donovan who was a resident of Bessborough House in Cork on two occasions, once in the mid 1980s and also for a period during the early 1990s.

She says that while a resident of Bessborough, which was located in Blackrock, Cork, she was subjected to physical and emotional abuse which, it is claimed, amounted to a breach of her constitutional rights.

The action is understood to be one of the first brought following the publication earlier this month of the final report by the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes.

Represented by solicitor Siobhan O'Neill, and barristers Frank Callanan SC and Conor Duff Bl, Ms Donovan, who is aged in her 50s and is from Tralee in Co. Kerry intends to bring proceedings in a High Court personal injuries claim.

The proceedings will be formally lodged in the coming days.

The parties being sued include the Minister for Health, the HSE and Ireland and the Attorney General and the Congregation of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, which ran the mother and baby home for unmarried mothers.

Ms Donovan claims when she was in Bessborough she was forced to work at the facility, and also had to work for a family in Cork City without any pay and was allegedly subject to harsh and unsafe working practices.

Ms Donovan also says that a baby girl she gave birth to in the early 1980s was allegedly wrongfully adopted without her consent, and after alleged undue influence was exerted on her.

She says that she became pregnant when she was just 15 years of age. After she gave birth in a Cork hospital to a baby girl, she says her child was taken to Bessborough House and was later adopted.

The home closed in 1999.

The case is expected to come before the courts at a later date.

More in this section

Terminally ill mother-of-four sues over alleged misreading of cervical smears Terminally ill mother-of-four sues over alleged misreading of cervical smears
Sex offender jailed for not telling Cork gardaí of change of address Sex offender jailed for not telling Cork gardaí of change of address
Man arrested following seizure of €5m worth of suspected drugs  Man arrested following seizure of €5m worth of suspected drugs 
#courts#mother and baby homesbessborough housereligionplace: corkorganisation: congregation of sacred hearts of jesus and mary
Woman sues over alleged treatment at Cork mother and baby home

Man charged with assaulting woman at The Lough in Cork

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

  • 10
  • 15
  • 18
  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices