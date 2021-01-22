Man arrested following seizure of €5m worth of suspected drugs 

The man is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon.
File picture

Fri, 22 Jan, 2021 - 16:13
Steve Neville

A man has been arrested and charged following the seizure of €5m worth of suspected ecstasy and MDMA in Dublin.

Gardaí said that man was arrested on Thursday, January 21, and has since been charged in relation to the seizure.

The man is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon.

Gardaí stated that on November 20, they seized around €5 million worth of suspected ecstasy and MDMA following a search carried out at a premises in the Tallaght area.

Following the search, gardaí located two large plastic barrels which contained 76.9kg of suspected ecstasy tablets packed in bags and 8.27kg of suspected MDMA in blocks. 

