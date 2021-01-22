Woman in serious condition following assault in Dublin city centre

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault on a woman in Dublin city centre on Wednesday night.

At around 9.30pm a woman in her late 40s was walking between Georges Dock and Custom House Quay in the IFSC when she was assaulted and robbed.

During the course of the robbery, the woman received serious injuries and was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

No arrests have been made.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have footage of the incident to come forward.

People have been urged to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.