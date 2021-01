A man has been arrested after a large sum of cash was seized in Tipperary.

Gardaí on routine mobile patrol in Tipperary Town along with member of the Tipperary Town Drug Town stopped a car on St Michael's Avenue at around 7pm.

Following a search of the car, Gardaí discovered approximately €48,000 in cash.

The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his 60s, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

The man was brought to Tipperary Garda Station where he is currently detained.