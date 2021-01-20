Gardaí arrest 11 following protest outside the Four Courts

Gardaí said six men and five women were detained for a 'persistent lack of compliance' with public health regulations
Eleven people have been arrested following a protest outside the Four Courts today.

Gardaí said that they implemented a policing operation in relation to a protest planned to take place outside the High Court.

Gardaí say the six men and five women were detained for a "persistent lack of compliance" with public health regulations.

The statement said that, from 9.45am, a number of people gathered on Inns Quay in the vicinity of the Four Courts.

Gardaí said that members engaged with the gathered protesters over a period of time.

The statement added: “Following persistent lack of compliance with Public Health Regulations and directions from An Garda Síochána, Gardaí deployed Public Order Personnel to support uniform Gardaí who proceeded to make lawful demands for names and addresses from a number of protesters.” 

Gardaí said the six men and five females “who failed/refused to provide names and addresses following lawful demand were arrested in accordance with section 31(a) The Health Act 1947.

“Arrests occurred at various locations along the Quays.

“The arrested persons were transported to Bridewell, Pearse Street, Kevin Street and Store Street Garda Stations.” 

Gardaí stated that:

  • One man who further refused to provide name and address has been charged and appeared before District Court 4, Criminal Courts of Justice, and has been remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court tomorrow Thursday 21st January 2021; 
  • Three men and two women were charged with offences and released on station bail; 
  • One man and four women were issued with Fixed Payment Notices;
  • One man has been released pending a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

