Driver accused of punching Cork man unconscious after nearly hitting him with car

A man who tried to photograph a car that almost collided with him when he was crossing the road was allegedly punched by the motorist and knocked unconscious.

These were the allegations made by Sergeant John Kelleher in the case against Paul Keane at Cork District Court yesterday.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked for the allegations in the case to be outlined to him so that he could decide on the question of whether or not he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the case at district court level. The judge decided that he would accept jurisdiction.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, asked for a copy of the prosecution statements to be supplied to the defence.

Judge Kelleher adjourned the case until February 17 at Cork District Court for that purpose.

Paul Keane of Bremar Fort, St. Mary’s Park, Limerick, is charged with assault causing harm to the man and assaulting his wife during the same alleged incident.

Sergeant Kelleher outlined the allegations in the case. He said that on October 22, 2020, at Old Fort Road, Ballincollig, County Cork, the husband and wife were crossing the road when a car emerged from a junction and only narrowly avoided hitting them.

As they looked at the car they saw it make a U-turn and returning to the scene where it stopped. The pedestrian was trying to take a picture of the car with his phone.

“It is alleged that Paul Keane exited from his car and shouted they had no right to take his picture.

“It is then alleged that Mr Keane punched him a number of times and knocked him to the ground unconscious.

“Finally, it is alleged that he pushed the woman out of the way when retrieving his glasses before leaving,” Sgt Kelleher said.