Forensic engineer appointed to investigate doctor’s racecourse death

A retired forensic engineer has been appointed to investigate the death of a doctor at a racecourse in Northern Ireland.

Paul Conn, 60, from Lisburn, died in a collision at Kirkistown in Co Down in July 2019.

The Belfast GP’s inquest is due to be held in September, a coroner said.

Damien Coll has been asked by coroner Joe McCrisken to look at all aspects of the collision.

Mr McCrisken said: “I am awaiting a time scale from him for the preparation of the report.

“He will likely want to see the vehicle.”

The vehicle involved in the collision is being stored at a garage.

Arrangements are being made for Mr Coll to access it and to view the track where the incident took place, the coroner told the preliminary hearing.