Forensic engineer appointed to investigate doctor’s racecourse death

(Niall Carson/PA)

Wed, 20 Jan, 2021 - 10:31
Michael McHugh, PA

A retired forensic engineer has been appointed to investigate the death of a doctor at a racecourse in Northern Ireland.

Paul Conn, 60, from Lisburn, died in a collision at Kirkistown in Co Down in July 2019.

The Belfast GP’s inquest is due to be held in September, a coroner said.

Damien Coll has been asked by coroner Joe McCrisken to look at all aspects of the collision.

Mr McCrisken said: “I am awaiting a time scale from him for the preparation of the report.

“He will likely want to see the vehicle.”

The vehicle involved in the collision is being stored at a garage.

Arrangements are being made for Mr Coll to access it and to view the track where the incident took place, the coroner told the preliminary hearing.

Driver accused of seriously injuring man on electric scooter in Cork

collpa-sourceplace: northern ireland
