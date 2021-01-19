Driver charged with being 30kms from his Cork home during Covid lockdown

It is alleged that the man was stopped by gardaí 30kms from his home without a reasonable excuse in a breach of Covid rules
28-year-old Ion Ulteanu was allegedly stopped at the Bandon Road, Ballinhassig, County Cork, on April 17, 2020. File photo: Larry Cummins

Tue, 19 Jan, 2021 - 16:52
Liam Heylin

A motorist accused of being more than 30 kilometres from his home during the first Covid lockdown last year appeared at Cork District Court today.

Inspector Pat Murphy said the allegation in the case was that the defendant was stopped 30 kilometres from his home without a reasonable excuse.

The case was adjourned for a month by Judge Marian O’Leary for hearing.

Defence barrister, Brian Leahy, estimated the case should take no more than 10 minutes.

28-year-old Ion Ulteanu was allegedly stopped at the Bandon Road, Ballinhassig, County Cork, on April 17, 2020.

Two charges were brought by Garda Adrian Jegier against the defendant whose present address was given as Clara, Allen Square, Bandon, County Cork.

The charges state that he contravened a penal provision of the Health Act 1947, as amended by the Health (Preservation, Protection and Other Measures in the Public Interest) Act 2020, to prevent, limit or slow the spread of Covid-19.

The second and related charge was under the same legislation and referred to an alleged failure to comply with a direction of An Garda Síochána.

#courts#covid-19place: cork
