Pair charged with criminal damage and robbery in West Cork

A man and a woman have been charged in relation to an incident in Skibbereen in West Cork in which it's alleged the occupants of a house were threatened with a knife and petrol was poured inside the property.

Paul Teal, aged 22, and of 15 Carrigfadda, Skibbereen, and Nicole Robinson, aged 45, and of the same address, both appeared in custody at Bandon District Court.

The pair faced three charges — two of criminal damage and one robbery charge — arising from an incident at 3 Gortnaclohy, Skibbereen at approximately 5am on January 17 last.

Insp Dave Callaghan provided the court with details of arrest, charge and caution by certificate and told Judge Colin Roberts that gardaí had no objection to bail provided both accused abide by agreed conditions.

A female who was bailed at Bandon court following the alleged incident in Skibbereen. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mr Teal and Ms Robinson were directed not to go within 300 metres of the Gortnaclohy estate and to remain of sober habits and not to take intoxicants.

They must also observe a curfew from 9pm to 7.30am each day and they are to have no direct or indirect contact with the alleged injured parties.

The judge also directed that both the accused buy new mobile phones within 24 hours and provide gardaí with their numbers. He also reminded them that they will be in breach of their bail conditions if their phones are switched off, not charged or if they fail to answer a call from gardaí at any time.

Free legal aid was granted for both accused and the case was adjourned to Skibbereen District Court on January 26.