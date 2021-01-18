Gardaí appeal for witnesses to assault on woman in Dublin

The woman was approached from behind by three teenage boys while out walking.
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to assault on woman in Dublin

Gardaí are asking for anyone who may have information to contact them.

Mon, 18 Jan, 2021 - 14:52
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for witnesses in connection with an alleged assault on a woman last Friday.

The incident occurred on the Bath Road in Balbriggan on January 15 at around 6.10pm.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was walking through a tunnel that is adjacent to a sports pitch in the area when she was approached from behind by three teenage boys.

The woman was pushed to the ground and kicked multiple times. One of the youths is believed to have used a blade during the incident.

The blade cut through some of her clothing and she was left with a minor wound on her leg.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are asking for anyone who may have information and who was in the Bath Road area of Balbriggan between 6pm - 6.20pm to contact Balbriggan Garda Station 01 802 0510, The Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Read More

Dublin hacker avoids possible 108-year prison sentence in US after his conviction here

More in this section

Noah Donohoe inquest Book on disappearance of Belfast schoolboy referred to Attorney General
Accountant convicted of 'extreme domestic violence' given last chance to appeal Accountant convicted of 'extreme domestic violence' given last chance to appeal
Two teens arrested over hatchet attack on Garda cars in Cork Two teens arrested over hatchet attack on Garda cars in Cork
CONOR FREEMAN

Dublin hacker avoids possible 108-year prison sentence in US after his conviction here

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 16, 2021

  • 12
  • 17
  • 22
  • 32
  • 38
  • 39
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices