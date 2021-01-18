Gardaí appeal for witnesses to assault on woman in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for witnesses in connection with an alleged assault on a woman last Friday.

The incident occurred on the Bath Road in Balbriggan on January 15 at around 6.10pm.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was walking through a tunnel that is adjacent to a sports pitch in the area when she was approached from behind by three teenage boys.

The woman was pushed to the ground and kicked multiple times. One of the youths is believed to have used a blade during the incident.

The blade cut through some of her clothing and she was left with a minor wound on her leg.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are asking for anyone who may have information and who was in the Bath Road area of Balbriggan between 6pm - 6.20pm to contact Balbriggan Garda Station 01 802 0510, The Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.