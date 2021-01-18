Man arrested in Cork after Gardaí use find my phone app to trace stolen device

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a robbery and assault in Cork city on Thursday, January 14.

At around 3.30am, a man was walking in Bishopstown when he was punched in the back of the head and two men demanded he hand over his two phones.

The man was struck a second time before the thieves fled.

The injured man was brought to Cork University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later discharged.

After the incident was reported to Gardaí in Bishopstown, searches were carried out at two properties in Cork city but no arrests were made.

The man told Gardaí that he had installed a 'find my phone' app on the stolen phones.

Using the app, the phone was traced to a property on Brian Boru Street where Gardaí discovered one of the stolen phones and €6,300 of suspected cocaine.

A man, aged in his late teens, was arrested at the scene and brought to Togher Garda Station.

He has since been charged and due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning.

Investigations are ongoing in relation to the second man involved in the incident.

Sergeant Brian McSweeney, Crime Prevention Officer for the Cork City Division, said using the find my phone app was key to recovering the phone.

"It can be very hard to recover stolen and lost mobile phones. We recommend downloading a trusted location finder app so if it is lost or stolen, you have a better chance of getting it back.

"Some phones already have a feature like this already so have a look in the security settings on your phone."

Sergeant McSweeney also advised people to add an emergency contact in phones so if Gardaí receive a lost or stolen phone, they can contact that person.

He added that if a phone has been stolen, the individual should not use the tracking app to follow the thief and instead call Gardaí immediately.