Man arrested following seizure of €117k in cash in Dublin

The man, 35, was arrested on suspicion of involvement in a money laundering offense, contrary to the provisions of section 7, Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010
Man arrested following seizure of €117k in cash in Dublin

Cash seized during the course of the Garda operation. Picture: Gardaí Info/ Facebook

Sun, 17 Jan, 2021 - 15:58
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested a man following the seizure of €117,000, believed to be connected to illegal money laundering.

As part of ongoing operations targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime in Dublin, Garda National Drugs and Organised Bureau officers say they conducted a search at an address in Coolock earlier this afternoon.

During the search, gardaí located and seized €117,000 in cash, as well as one vehicle and a Rolex watch.

A man, 35, was then arrested on suspicion of involvement in a money laundering offense, contrary to the provisions of section 7, Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.

 

He is currently detained at Coolock Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Speaking after the operation, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, head of Organised and Serious Crime said Gardaí were continuing to target "those causing most harm in our community." 

"This seizure of a significant quantity of cash will, we believe, contribute to the disruption and potential ultimate dismantling of particular organised crime groups that we continue to target, building on earlier success achieved, in recent years," he said. 

More in this section

Dublin mother fights off three 'laughing' teens in knife attack Dublin mother fights off three 'laughing' teens in knife attack
Garda stock Two fined and car seized after non-essential journey from Cork to Kildare
10% of sex assault unit attendees store evidence while considering complaint 10% of sex assault unit attendees store evidence while considering complaint
crimegardaiplace: dublinplace: coolock
Man arrested following seizure of €117k in cash in Dublin

Woman allegedly hit shop worker when challenged about lack of face cover

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 16, 2021

  • 12
  • 17
  • 22
  • 32
  • 38
  • 39
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices