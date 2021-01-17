Man arrested following seizure of €117k in cash in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested a man following the seizure of €117,000, believed to be connected to illegal money laundering.

As part of ongoing operations targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime in Dublin, Garda National Drugs and Organised Bureau officers say they conducted a search at an address in Coolock earlier this afternoon.

During the search, gardaí located and seized €117,000 in cash, as well as one vehicle and a Rolex watch.

A man, 35, was then arrested on suspicion of involvement in a money laundering offense, contrary to the provisions of section 7, Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.

He is currently detained at Coolock Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Speaking after the operation, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, head of Organised and Serious Crime said Gardaí were continuing to target "those causing most harm in our community."

"This seizure of a significant quantity of cash will, we believe, contribute to the disruption and potential ultimate dismantling of particular organised crime groups that we continue to target, building on earlier success achieved, in recent years," he said.