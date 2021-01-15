Gardaí appeal for witnesses to attempted cash-in-transit robbery in Limerick

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone who saw a blue BMW in the Annacotty, Killonan and Tipperary Road areas to come forward.
Fri, 15 Jan, 2021 - 22:52
Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Limerick are appealing for information following an attempted robbery in Annacotty on Friday.

The incident occurred shortly before 2pm.

According to gardaí, a masked man got out of the passenger's seat of the car, came towards the van and attacked the cash-in-transit worker with an implement.

The driver of the car, who was also a masked man, is alleged to have made threats to the employee during the assault.

Both of them fled the scene soon after in their car - no cash was taken and no-one was seriously injured.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone who saw a blue BMW in the Annacotty, Killonan and Tipperary Road areas to come forward.

Gardaí also appeal to road users who may have dash-cam footage from the time of the incident to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station 061 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

