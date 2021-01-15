Roofer fined for trying to con Cork pensioner out of €400 for work not done

A 91-year-old man had a €400 demand made from him for a job that was never done but the 34-year-old culprit left when he heard the voice of the pensioner’s daughter on an intercom.

Detective Garda James Bugler said the elderly man lived alone in the Magazine Road area of Cork City but his family had fitted a device on his front door whereby they could talk to any caller to the house. The doorbell triggers a call to their homes that connects them via intercom to the caller.

Tony Quilligan of 125 Ballyspillane, Killarney, County Kerry, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court yesterday to a charge of deception.

Det. Garda Bugler said the accused called to the 91-year-old’s home at around 3pm on the afternoon of February 21, 2019.

“He was asking for €400 for work that had been done. The householder said that no work was carried out and that he did not have €400,” Det. Garda Bugler said.

“The caller then asked him what money he had on him at the time.

The 91-year-old man’s daughter’s voice came on the intercom and at this the man left the scene.

The charge against Tony Quilligan states that he committed deception by inducing a person to make a payment to him thereby making a gain or causing a loss to another person at a house at Kilcrea Park, Magazine Road, Cork, on February 21, 2019.

Michael Quinlan, defence solicitor, said no threat was made by the accused. He said the defendant was collecting money for roof work on a house in that area that his brother had done.

Quilligan said his brother did not give him the number of the house but that work had been done recently on the roof of the house at which he called.

Quilligan had four previous theft-related convictions including a 2012 conviction for burglary and another for aggravated burglary.

Judge Colm Roberts fined him €800 for the deception yesterday.

Imposing the fine, Judge Roberts said: “We really do have to protect and respect our elderly people. It says a lot about what kind of society we have – how we deal with our elderly.”

Mr Quinlan said Quilligan was presently doing well working in roofing in the UK at the moment and had returned from the UK for the case against him.