More than €102,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Mayo

More than €102,000 worth of suspected drugs have been seized by gardaí in Mayo.

The seizure took place at around 5pm on Tuesday after gardaí searched two premises in Ballina.

During the course of the first search of a derelict property in Ballina, gardaí seized suspected cocaine valued at €70,000 and suspected cannabis herb valued at €20,000.

In the second at a house, gardaí seized suspected cocaine with a value of €9,500 and cannabis valued at €2,700.

Various other items consistent with the sale and supply of drugs were also seized including a vacuum packer and weighing scales.

Gardaí said that the drugs are to be sent for analysis to Forensic Science Ireland.

They added that no arrests have been made to date.