Man charged after gardaí seize €3,000 worth of suspected heroin in Cork City

Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 09:12
Steve Nevile

A man has been arrested and charged following the seizure of suspected heroin in Cork City.

Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Anglesea Street executed a search warrant at flat in the Wellington Road area on January 12.

Gardaí said that as they entered the flat they witnessed a man in the process of dividing suspected drugs into small bags.

Gardaí seized €3,000 worth of suspected heroin, a weighing scales and small plastic bags.

They said that the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The man, aged in his early 20s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Mayfield Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí said that the man has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.

