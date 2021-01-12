Two arrested as gardaí seize €220,000 worth of suspected drugs in Dublin 

More than €200,000 worth of suspected drugs, as well as cash, has been seized in Dublin.

Gardaí conducted a search under warrant at a residence in Carrickmines at around 3pm on Monday.

Officers seized 11kg of suspected cannabis herb, in various sized packaging, with an estimated street value of €220,000.

Other items seized by gardaí include, suspected cannabis resin to the value of €1,000, a small quantity of suspected cocaine, €5,250 in cash and various drug packaging paraphernalia.

They said that all drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Two men, aged in their 50s and 30s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Dun Laoghaire Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.