Man arrested following armed robbery incidents in Dublin

A man has been arrested as part of ongoing investigations into armed robbery incidents in Rialto and Kilmainham in Dublin.

Shortly after midday on Monday, January 11, a man armed with a hand gun entered a shop in Rialto and threatened staff before leaving the scene with a sum of cash.

Moments later a man entered a supermarket & post office in the Kilmainham area and threatened staff before leaving the scene with a quantity of cigarettes.

Gardaí said that no one was physically harmed in either incident.

In the course of a follow-up operation, local Detectives and members of the Armed Support Unit (ASU) searched a house in the Inchicore area on Tuesday evening and arrested a man in his 20s.

A number of items believed to be connected with the robberies were seized in evidence.

He is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Kevin Street Garda Station.

A statement added that during the operation an official firearm was discharged when gardaí were attacked by a dog.

One garda member was injured in the attack and required medical treatment. The dog has been removed for veterinary treatment.

Gardaí said that the investigation is ongoing.