Man arrested following armed robbery incidents in Dublin

A statement added that during the operation an official firearm was discharged when gardaí were attacked by a dog
Man arrested following armed robbery incidents in Dublin

Gardaí said that no one was physically harmed in either incident.  

Tue, 12 Jan, 2021 - 07:05
Steve Neville

A man has been arrested as part of ongoing investigations into armed robbery incidents in Rialto and Kilmainham in Dublin.

Shortly after midday on Monday, January 11, a man armed with a hand gun entered a shop in Rialto and threatened staff before leaving the scene with a sum of cash.

Moments later a man entered a supermarket & post office in the Kilmainham area and threatened staff before leaving the scene with a quantity of cigarettes.

Gardaí said that no one was physically harmed in either incident.  

In the course of a follow-up operation, local Detectives and members of the Armed Support Unit (ASU) searched a house in the Inchicore area on Tuesday evening and arrested a man in his 20s.

A number of items believed to be connected with the robberies were seized in evidence.

He is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Kevin Street Garda Station.

A statement added that during the operation an official firearm was discharged when gardaí were attacked by a dog.

One garda member was injured in the attack and required medical treatment. The dog has been removed for veterinary treatment.

Gardaí said that the investigation is ongoing.

Read More

Prison chaplain denied entry due to no-beards rule

More in this section

Man tells court it is against his religion to wear face mask Man tells court it is against his religion to wear face mask
Cloyne woman fails to appear for sentencing over poker attack Cloyne woman fails to appear for sentencing over poker attack
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Cork judge urges DPP to clarify when jury trials can restart amid Covid
Man arrested following armed robbery incidents in Dublin

Gardaí to issue fines for those in breach of Covid-19 travel regulations

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 9, 2021

  • 10
  • 17
  • 42
  • 43
  • 45
  • 47
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices