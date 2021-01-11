Man tells court it is against his religion to wear face mask

A 47-year-old County Wexford man has been remanded on bail for failing to wear a face mask and to identify himself in a local supermarket.

Christopher Cussens, of Ballymacoonoghue, The Ballagh, Enniscorthy, appeared before Judge John Cheatle at Wexford District Court yesterday afternoon.

Wexford town gardaí were called to Pettitt's Supermarket in the town on Sunday afternoon and arrested the accused for allegedly failing to comply with emergency regulations made under the Health Act.

Following consultations with the Director of Public Prosecutions, the man was charged with two offences, failing to wear a face covering at Pettitt's Supermarket in Wexford and failing to provide his name and address.

He was detained overnight and brought before the local District Court yesterday afternoon.

Garda Geoff Scally told the court that Mr Cussens when arrested replied: "I'm a private man". To the second charge he replied: "Ni Seasann Fuath".

Garda Scally also told the court that Mr Cussens claimed he was exempt but gave no reason.

When asked by Judge Cheatle, the defendant declined the services of a solicitor. He said: "I will represent myself".

He added:

I didn't break any law. I wanted to leave as I had finished my shopping. At the time I was at the dog food counter. I wanted to pay and leave.

The defendant also told the court that he did not wear a face mask on religious grounds. He said he was an Orthodox Christian who has deregistered from the Catholic Church. It was against his belief to cover up his face, he added.

He also said he had been shopping at Pettitt's since March. He was amazed the gardaí were called.

He told Judge Cheatle that he was sorry for the inconvenience.

Judge Cheatle granted Mr Cussens bail on condition that he comply with all Covid-19 regulations and wear a face mask while shopping.

He is due back before court on Monday, April 5.