Man tells court it is against his religion to wear face mask

The man, who was remanded on bail, at the time of his arrest claimed he was exempt but gave no reason.
Man tells court it is against his religion to wear face mask

Judge Cheatle granted Mr Cussens bail on condition that he comply with all Covid-19 regulations and wear a face mask while shopping. File pcture: Pexels

Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 19:25
Brendan Furlong

A 47-year-old County Wexford man has been remanded on bail for failing to wear a face mask and to identify himself in a local supermarket.

Christopher Cussens, of Ballymacoonoghue, The Ballagh, Enniscorthy, appeared before Judge John Cheatle at Wexford District Court yesterday afternoon.

Wexford town gardaí were called to Pettitt's Supermarket in the town on Sunday afternoon and arrested the accused for allegedly failing to comply with emergency regulations made under the Health Act.

Following consultations with the Director of Public Prosecutions, the man was charged with two offences, failing to wear a face covering at Pettitt's Supermarket in Wexford and failing to provide his name and address.

He was detained overnight and brought before the local District Court yesterday afternoon.

Garda Geoff Scally told the court that Mr Cussens when arrested replied: "I'm a private man". To the second charge he replied: "Ni Seasann Fuath".

Garda Scally also told the court that Mr Cussens claimed he was exempt but gave no reason.

When asked by Judge Cheatle, the defendant declined the services of a solicitor. He said: "I will represent myself".

He added: 

I didn't break any law. I wanted to leave as I had finished my shopping. At the time I was at the dog food counter. I wanted to pay and leave.

The defendant also told the court that he did not wear a face mask on religious grounds. He said he was an Orthodox Christian who has deregistered from the Catholic Church. It was against his belief to cover up his face, he added.

He also said he had been shopping at Pettitt's since March. He was amazed the gardaí were called.

He told Judge Cheatle that he was sorry for the inconvenience.

Judge Cheatle granted Mr Cussens bail on condition that he comply with all Covid-19 regulations and wear a face mask while shopping.

He is due back before court on Monday, April 5.

More in this section

Key player in Cork City's biggest ever heroin seizure jailed Key player in Cork City's biggest ever heroin seizure jailed
A small pile of white powder on a dark surface Man avoids jail for dropping off €100k of cocaine after 'impressive strides in redirecting his life'
Criminal Courts of Justice Teenager admits involvement in violent incident which resulted in death in Cork
#courts#covid-19coronavirusplace: wexford
gavel

Covid cough threat case ‘unsustainable’ as woman who made complaint can't be found

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 9, 2021

  • 10
  • 17
  • 42
  • 43
  • 45
  • 47
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices