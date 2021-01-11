Teenager admits involvement in violent incident which resulted in death in Cork

He pleaded guilty to violent disorder and to production of a knife in a manner likely to intimidate another on January 16, 2020.
The juvenile appeared before the Central Criminal Court in Dublin today and entered guilty pleas to two counts.

Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 16:11
Alison O’Riordan

A teenager has pleaded guilty to his involvement in a violent incident which resulted in a fatality in Cork in January last year.

The 19-year-old, who cannot be named at this point for legal reasons, was due to go on trial on charges relating to the incident in Cork City on January 16, 2020.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott adjourned the case to March 15 next for sentence.

Courts of Criminal Justice, Dublin

Limerick man admits to helping facilitate attempted murder of Lee Boylan

