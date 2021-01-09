Man charged following major drugs seizure in Cork city

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a near €100,000 drugs seizure by gardaí in Cork city on Thursday.

Evan Hourigan of Ardcullen, Hollyhill in Cork appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Saturday where he was charged with two offences.

Gardai seized €85,000 of cannabis herb and €10,500 of cannabis resin in the search of the house in Hollyhill on the north side of the city.

Mr Hourigan was charged with possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis for sale or supply at his home at Ardcullen, Hollyhill on January 7.

Garda Rory Fogarty gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He told Judge Olann Kelleher that Mr Hourigan made no reply to either charge after caution.

Bail conditions

Sgt Gearoid Davis said that gardaí had no objection to bail once Mr Hourigan was willing to abide by a number of bail conditions set down by the court.

Mr Hourigan’s solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said that his client was happy to abide by the terms of his bail.

Garda Fogarty said that gardaí were seeking that Mr Hourigan would sign on three times a week at Gurranabraher Garda Station.

He said that gardaí had already retained the defendant's passport and they were seeking an undertaking from him not to apply for new travel documents.

Gardai were also seeking a commitment from Mr Hourigan that he would not breach Covid-19 regulations, including staying within 5kms of his home.

Mr Hourigan agreed to abide by the conditions sought by Gardaí.

Judge Kelleher remanded Hourigan on bail to appear again on March 5.

Mr Buttimer also applied for free legal aid for his client. He said that Mr Hourigan had only recently finished second level education and was currently unemployed.

Judge Kelleher said he was willing to grant free legal aid in the case.