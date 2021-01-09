Man arrested following seizure of over €105k in cash and cannabis

Gardaí have seized an estimated €40,000 of suspected cannabis and €65,750 in cash following a number of searches carried out in Dublin 15.
A large quantity of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of approximately €12,000 was recovered. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Sat, 09 Jan, 2021 - 14:25
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí have seized an estimated €40,000 of suspected cannabis and €65,750 in cash following a number of searches carried out in Dublin 15.

Yesterday evening at around 7pm, Gardaí attached to the North Central Divisional Drug Unit stopped a car.

The car was searched and a large quantity of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of €12,000 was recovered.

The sole occupant of the car, a man aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Store Street Garda Station where he was detained.

A follow-up search at a house in Hollystown resulted in the discovery of a further quantity of cannabis with an estimated street value of €28,000 along with €65,750 in cash.

