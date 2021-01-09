Lorry driver injured as rock thrown through windscreen

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses to come forward after a lorry driver was hit in the face by a rock while passing under the Ballyboley underpass on the Larne Road (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

Sat, 09 Jan, 2021 - 13:50
Michelle Devane, PA

A lorry driver has sustained serious facial injuries as he was struck in the face by a rock in Larne, the PSNI said.

The incident happened on the A8 Larne Road at around 10.40pm on Friday.

Police said the rock broke through the windscreen when a wheelie bin of rocks was thrown from the Ballyboley overpass towards Larne as the lorry passed under it.

The driver, a man in his 50s, brought the lorry safely to a stop at the side of the road following the incident, despite his injuries.

He is in hospital.

Officers are appealing for anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who captured dashcam footage of the incident to contact them in Larne on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

