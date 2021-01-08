Major cash seizure by Gardaí with €1m discovered

Gardaí targeting organised crime organisations in Ireland have seized over €1m in cash today after a search in Co Kildare.

At 6.30am, gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) intercepted a van on the M7 in Co Kildare. A search of the van uncovered cash in excess of €1,000,000. Counting of the seized sum is ongoing.

Gardaí arrested one 45-year-old man after the search. He is detained at Portlaoise Garda station under Section 50 of Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

He was arrested on suspicion of involvement in organised crime and laundering money from the proceeds of drug trafficking as in the provisions of Section 72 of Criminal Justice Act, 1996.

After the arrest and cash seizure today, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, from the Organised and Serious Crime Unit said the operation shows An Garda Síochána’s commitment to protecting communities from organised crime despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

"An Garda Síochána continues to pursue organised crime groups who are believed to involved in supplying illicit drugs within our communities, the motivation for which is financial gain.

“We again today have made a significant advance in our attempt to dismantle organised crime groups, by locating and seizing the suspected proceeds of their criminal activity.

"Despite our significant commitment to tackling issues associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, at this time, An Garda Síochána remains focused on protecting communities from serious and organised crime, including cyber enabled crime, drug trafficking and associated money laundering,” he said.

A number of earches were undertaken in the midlands after the seizure resulting in the discovery of an additional sum of cash estimated to be around €10,000 subject to completion of counting.

Investigations are ongoing.