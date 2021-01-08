Revenue seizes €36,000 worth of cannabis posted from Canada and US

Packages of herbal cannabis destined for Dublin, Longford, and Wicklow have been seized by Revenue at Dublin Parcel Hub today.

With the assistance of detective dog Bailey, Revenue officers discovered six packages of illegal drugs originating from the United States and Canada.

The packages were declared as items such as: ‘Sweaters’, ‘Games’ and ‘Women’s Coat’.

Seized illegal drugs discovered by Revenue. Picture: Revenue.

Valued at almost €36,000, the 1.8kg of cannabis were seized as part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, Revenue ask them to contact them in confidence on their confidential phone number 1800 295 295.

Earlier this week, custom officials at Dublin port intercepted over two tonnes of tobacco at Dublin port.

Representing a loss of nearly €1m to the Exchequer, the seized tobacco has a street value of an estimated €1.24m.