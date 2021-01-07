Two arrested on drugs charges after Cork gardaí seize €75k of cannabis

The court heard that drugs squad gardaí stopped and searched a car at the Amber filling station on Bandon Road on Tuesday.
Two arrested on drugs charges after Cork gardaí seize €75k of cannabis

Ali Haidri with an address at 80 Noonan Road, The Lough, Cork, was charged with possession of cannabis and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply. File picture: Getty

Thu, 07 Jan, 2021 - 21:07
Liam Heylin

Gardaí who seized €75,000 worth of cannabis during an operation on the south side of Cork City arrested two men and brought them before Cork District Court.

Detective Garda John Sheedy arrested Zain Ali Haidri, 29, and brought him before the court.

Ali Haidri with an address at 80 Noonan Road, The Lough, Cork, was charged with possession of cannabis and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply at the Amber Garage on Bandon Road, on Tuesday, January 5.

Det. Garda Sheedy cautioned the 29-year-old that he did not have to say anything but that whatever he might say would be taken down in writing and given in evidence. Ali Haidri made no reply to the charge.

The detective said it was alleged that drugs squad gardaí stopped a car at the Amber filling station on Tuesday and carried out a search. It was further alleged that approximately three kilos of cannabis worth €60,000 were located in the car.

Det. Garda Sheedy said there was a follow-up search at the defendant’s address and three quarters of a kilo of cannabis with a street value of €15,000 was discovered.

Sergeant John Kelleher said directions in the case were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Sgt. Kelleher said there was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail but that conditions were required.

Those conditions were outlined by Det. Garda Sheedy. The accused is to sign on three days a week at Togher garda station. He must surrender his passport and undertake not to apply for a new one.

Daithí Ó Donnabháin solicitor, applied for free legal aid to represent the accused stating that the accused was earning €250 to €300 a week in part-time work. Judge Olann Kelleher granted free legal aid.

The case against Ali Haidri was adjourned until March 18 to allow time for the DPP to give directions.

Second man charged

While the judge was told of the alleged seizure of €15,000 worth of drugs in the house at Noonan Road there was no charge brought in relation to that aspect of the case.

Later in the day, Detective Garda Robert Kennedy brought Conor Casey of Mount St. Joseph’s, Bakers Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, before the same court on the same two charges of having cannabis and having them for sale or supply at the Amber filling station on Bandon Road on January 5.

The 24-year-old was remanded on bail to March 18 also, on condition that he would sign three times a week at Gurranabraher garda station and not apply for travel documents.

More in this section

Chemist chain boss accused of deceiving HSE scheme Chemist chain boss accused of deceiving HSE scheme
Cork man, 78, charged with breaching safety order by putting his wife in fear Cork man, 78, charged with breaching safety order by putting his wife in fear
Burglar handed bottles of spirits to accomplice outside after breaking into Blackpool Tavern Burglar handed bottles of spirits to accomplice outside after breaking into Blackpool Tavern
#courtsdrugscannabisplace: cork
Two arrested on drugs charges after Cork gardaí seize €75k of cannabis

Man arrested following seizure of drone carrying drugs and mobile phones near Laois Prison

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

  • 8
  • 10
  • 14
  • 23
  • 39
  • 47
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices