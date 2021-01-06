Book of evidence served on West Cork man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl

The alleged sexual assault is said to have happened at the bus station at Parnell Place in Cork City during the summer. File picture: Eddie O'Hare

Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 18:30
Liam Heylin

A book of evidence was served on a 64-year-old West Cork man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at the bus station at Parnell Place in Cork City during the summer.

Detective Garda Craig Peterson confirmed service of the book of evidence on the accused at Cork District Court.

64-year-old Andrew O’Donovan of Butlersgift, Drimoleague, is charged with sexual assault on the 17-year-old girl on August 20, 2020.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case against Andrew O’Donovan forward for trial at the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court, commencing on February 1.

There was no objection to bail for the accused. However, bail conditions were required. 

  • Firstly, he is to reside at his Drimoleague address. 
  • Secondly, he is not to travel on any public transport. 
  • Thirdly, he is to stay out of Cork City except for pre-arranged legal and medical appointments. 

Judge Olann Kelleher read out each of these conditions for the accused to make sure he was clear on them.

The accused man who was present in Cork District Court for today’s brief hearing was represented by defence solicitor, Eddie Burke.

No background details to the alleged assault were given in court today. It will now be a matter for a trial date to be set at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. Covid restrictions in the coming weeks could determine whether or not it will be possible to empanel a jury for a trial in this and other cases.

