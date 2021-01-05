Court appearance for man after €130,800 drugs seizure in Waterford

A second man, aged in his 20s, appeared in Waterford District Court earlier this afternoon was also arrested in connection with the seizure. 
Court appearance for man after €130,800 drugs seizure in Waterford

Cannabis plants in various stages of growth were discovered. Picture: Gardaí

Tue, 05 Jan, 2021 - 21:48
Ciarán Sunderland

A man arrested in connection with the seizure of more than €130,000 worth of cannabis has been charged and is due in Waterford District Court tomorrow morning. 

The 46-year-old was arrested on Sunday, January 3 as part of the drugs seizure in Lismore Park in Waterford City. 

The house was insulated and ventilated to grow cannabis. Picture: Gardaí
The house was insulated and ventilated to grow cannabis. Picture: Gardaí

A second man, aged in his 20s, appeared in Waterford District Court earlier this afternoon was also arrested in connection with the seizure. 

On Sunday night at around 9pm, gardaí searched a house in Lismore park under warrant as part of an intelligence-led operation into the sale and supply of drugs in Waterford. 

Gardaí attached to the Waterford Divisional Drug unit along with members of the Crime Unit took part in the search. 

A large grow house was discovered following the search. The house was insulated and ventialted to allow cannabis to grow. 

183 cannabis plants were seized, all at different stages of growth. 

Two men were arrested after the discovery. Picture: Gardaí
Two men were arrested after the discovery. Picture: Gardaí

The cannabis plants are subject to analysis but are estimated to have a street value of €130,800.

Investigations into the sale and supply of illegal drugs in Waterford are ongoing.

Read More

Judge warns about 'potential deficiency' in law in case involving journalist's mobile

 

More in this section

Judge notes long-term injuries of prison officers who intervened in prisoner attack Judge notes long-term injuries of prison officers who intervened in prisoner attack
Judge worried Cork man would claim to be 'avid baker' in drugs case Judge worried Cork man would claim to be 'avid baker' in drugs case
Cork man faces new charges of threatening to kill Cameron Blair family members Cork man faces new charges of threatening to kill Cameron Blair family members
Court appearance for man after €130,800 drugs seizure in Waterford

Hitman found guilty of attempted murder of Kinahan cartel target

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 2, 2021

  • 3
  • 6
  • 18
  • 26
  • 42
  • 47
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices