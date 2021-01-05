Court appearance for man after €130,800 drugs seizure in Waterford

A man arrested in connection with the seizure of more than €130,000 worth of cannabis has been charged and is due in Waterford District Court tomorrow morning.

The 46-year-old was arrested on Sunday, January 3 as part of the drugs seizure in Lismore Park in Waterford City.

The house was insulated and ventilated to grow cannabis. Picture: Gardaí

A second man, aged in his 20s, appeared in Waterford District Court earlier this afternoon was also arrested in connection with the seizure.

On Sunday night at around 9pm, gardaí searched a house in Lismore park under warrant as part of an intelligence-led operation into the sale and supply of drugs in Waterford.

Gardaí attached to the Waterford Divisional Drug unit along with members of the Crime Unit took part in the search.

A large grow house was discovered following the search. The house was insulated and ventialted to allow cannabis to grow.

183 cannabis plants were seized, all at different stages of growth.

Two men were arrested after the discovery. Picture: Gardaí

The cannabis plants are subject to analysis but are estimated to have a street value of €130,800.

Investigations into the sale and supply of illegal drugs in Waterford are ongoing.