Cork man faces new charges of threatening to kill Cameron Blair family members

New charges were brought against a 46-year-old man alleging that he made threats to kill two members of the family of Cameron Blair, who was murdered in Cork City on January 16 last year.

Noel Barry was formally arrested by Detective Garda Pat Connery of Togher garda station and he made no reply to the two new charges.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed the trial of Noel Barry by judge and jury at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on the charges. Alternatively, the DPP directed that a plea of guilty could be entered at Cork District Court and be put back for sentencing at the circuit court.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said a book of evidence would be required in the case.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the charges to January 25 to link up with an earlier charge brought against the same defendant who has an address at Cherry Tree Road, Togher, Cork.

Det. Garda Connery said there was no objection to bail being granted to Noel Barry on the charges of making threats to kill.

However, Barry was reminded of strict bail conditions and Judge Kelleher read out those conditions for the accused man for the avoidance of doubt.

Noel Barry must sign on at Togher garda station three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, have no contact – direct or indirect or by social media or through any other person – with the Blair family, he must stay out of West Cork and be of good behaviour and abstain from intoxicants.

Asked if he understood those conditions, the defendant replied: “Yes, your honour.”

Each of the charges brought today is contrary to Section 5 of the Non-fatal Offences Against the Person Act. Each states that on September 4, 2020, in the course of a phone call commenced at 10.57pm he threatened to kill or cause serious harm to a named member of the Blair family.

Arising out of the same alleged incident he was previously charged for an alleged offence under Section 13 of the Post Office (Amendment) Act 1951.

During that first charge – previously adjourned until January 25 – it was alleged by Det. Garda Connery that Noel Barry made four phone calls to the family of the late Cameron Blair and that the family recorded two of the calls.

It is alleged that threats were made to Noel Blair, father of the deceased. His family were allegedly told to "f*** off back to England".

Mr Blair indicated that, during the calls, he was warned that his family would "never be safe". Mr Blair reported that, in another call, he was told to get his "Loyalist friends" so they could "sort this out on the streets of Shankill Road".

Det. Garda Connery said that the family of the late Cameron Blair informed him that they were deeply emotionally impacted by the threats.

Eddie Burke was previously appointed on free legal aid to represent the defendant who is on disability benefit.

The murder of student Cameron Blair occurred on January 16, 2020, when he was fatally stabbed at a house party on Bandon Road. A teenager pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life imprisonment with a review of the sentence in November 2032.