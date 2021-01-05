Revenue seize two tons of illegal tobacco with help of detector dog

Custom officials at Dublin port intercepted over two tonnes of tobacco at Dublin port yesterday.

Concealed in A4 boxes labelled: ‘multipurpose office paper,’ the illegal tobacco originated from Hong Kong.

Representing a loss of nearly €1m to the Exchequer, the seized tobacco has a street value of an estimated €1.24m.

Revenue said the interception was made as part of routine profiling and a search was conducted with the assistance of detector dog, Waffle.

The seized illegal tobacco at Dublin port yesterday. Picture: Revenue

The seizure was described as part of Revenue’s continued work targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

Businesses or members of the public with any information regarding smuggling are able to contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.

Investigations are continuing.