Man due in court charged with Dublin car-jacking

Tue, 05 Jan, 2021 - 10:40
Greg Murphy

A man in his 40s is due before Dublin District Court charged in connection with a car-jacking.

The incident occurred in East Wall in Dublin on Monday, January 4.

The alarm was raised at around 10.30am when a woman was approached on the forecourt of a garage by a man.

Gardaí understand he threatened her with a knife and demanded the keys to her car before driving off in the vehicle.

The man was arrested after gardaí intercepted the car a short time later on the N3.

The joint containment operation involved local gardaí, the ASU and Roads Policing Units.

The man was later taken to story street garda station and charged in connection with the case.

