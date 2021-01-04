Cork woman claims boyfriend caught her by throat in alleged assault

A young woman was allegedly caught by the throat and yanked around by the hair by her then-boyfriend who told her: “Your house will go up in flames by the end of the night.”

These were some of the allegations made against Ashley McPhee of no fixed address in the Midleton area at Cork District Court, who appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the allegations against him so that he could decide on whether or not he would accept jurisdiction to deal with the case at district court level, as directed by the Director of Public Prosecutions. Having heard the outline, Judge Olann Kelleher said he would accept jurisdiction for the case to be heard at Cork District Court.

The alleged incident dated back to November 2, 2019, at Church Road, Ballinacurra, Midleton, County Cork.

McPhee, 23, is charged with assault causing harm to the young woman on that date and threatening to cause criminal damage to property.

Sgt Kelleher said the young woman was preparing to get a bus from her home that afternoon and was getting ready in the house when McPhee allegedly assaulted and threatened her.

She told gardaí: “He caught me by the throat with his left hand. He was squeezing it really hard.

He hit me with his fists twice – once with each fist. He yanked me by the hair and pulled me back to the room.

"He put his left hand over my mouth from behind and put his right one around my waste and pulled me backwards.”

Sgt Kelleher said the young woman’s foot was struck against something during this alleged incident.

She told gardaí she was terrified. She said that she was still with the accused when she walked into a shop shortly afterwards and she pleaded with the shopkeeper to call the gardaí because of what allegedly occurred in the house.

During the alleged incident she said she was told she would be dead by the end of the night and that the defendant allegedly said: “Your house will go up in flames by the end of the night.”

McPhee was remanded in custody until January 12 for solicitor Joseph Cuddigan to indicate if the accused is pleading guilty or not guilty to the charges.