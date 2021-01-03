Gardaí appeal for information on fatal assault in Kildare

Gardaí in Naas say they are investigating all the circumstances of a fatal assault which occurred in the early hours of this morning.

Officers from Robertsown say they responded to a call of a public order incident at Allenwood South at approximately 12.45am this morning, where a silver Audi car was reported to have been involved in a collision with a red Renault Traffic van.

On arrival at the scene, gardaí say no complaint was forthcoming. The two vehicles have been detained pending forensic examinations.

Then, at 3.49am gardaí say they received a further call of another public order incident/assault at Allenwood South.

When they arrived at the scene, gardaí say they discovered an unconscious man lying on the public road being administered CPR.

Medical assistance was sought, and the man was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital.

The man, aged in his late 20s, was later pronounced dead in Naas General Hospital.

An Garda Síochána are now making the following appeals for information:

Information on the movement of the Silver Audi A4, registration 09CN6292 on the evening of Saturday, January 2, until 12.45am on Sunday, January 3

Information in relation to the incident between the silver Audi A4 and the red Renault Traffic van in the Allenwood area

Information in relation to any incidents which occurred in the Allenwood South area between 12am and 4.30am this morning, including the fatal assault on the male at Allenwood South.

Anyone with any information on these incidents has been asked to contact investigating gardaí at Naas Garda Station, 045-884300, the Garda Confidential Phone Number, 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing and further details will be provided when appropriate.