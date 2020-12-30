Two men charged after machetes and pick axe seized from car

Two young men have appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court charged in connection with the seizure of offensive weapons which included machetes and a pick axe.

Garda Kevin Motherway gave evidence of the arrest, charge, and caution of Craig Condron (18) of Templeacre Avenue in Cork, and Jake O'Brien (20) of Beech Road, Passage West.

The men were arrested following an incident at Kyrl's Quay in Cork City on Tuesday shortly after 3.30pm. Gardaí stopped a car and a search was conducted of the vehicles and its occupants.

During the course of the search offensive weapons were recovered and seized by gardaí. The items seized included machetes and a pick axe. The men were detained at the Bridewell Garda Station in the city.

The men faced charges of having in their possession weapons contrary to Section 9 (1) and 7 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1992.

Brian Leahy, solicitor, made a successful application for legal aid for the two. Jake O'Brien is an apprentice plumber who earns €350 a week, while Craig Condron is currently undertaking a Fás course.

Gardaí made no objection to bail once the men obeyed stringent bail conditions. Condron has to sign on three times a week at Gurranabraher Garda Station between 9am and 9pm. He also has to adhere to a 10pm to 6am curfew.

O'Brien has to sign on three times a week at Mayfield Garda Station on the northside of Cork city. He also has to maintain a 10pm to 6am curfew at his home address.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the men on bail until January 6 next where they will appear before Court One at Cork District Court.