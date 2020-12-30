Weapons including machetes and axes seized in Cork City

Wed, 30 Dec, 2020 - 08:59
Steve Neville

A number of weapons have been seized by gardaí following an incident in Cork City.

On Tuesday, gardaí stopped a car on Kyrl’s Quay at around 3.30pm. A search was conducted of the vehicle and occupants.

Gardaí said that during the course of the search a number of "offensive weapons" were recovered and seized.

These items include three machetes, two axes, one pick-axe handle and one baseball bat. A small quantity of cannabis was also located in the vehicle and seized by gardaí.

Four occupants of the vehicle were arrested and taken to Bridewell Garda Station, Cork.

Two men, one in his late teens and one in his early 20s, were charged in relation to this matter and are due to appear before Cork District Court this morning.

Gardaí said that two male youths have been released, pending a referral to the Youth Diversion Programme

