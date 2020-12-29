€4,000 worth of suspected cocaine seized in Cork City

€4,000 worth of suspected cocaine has been seized in Cork City.

The seizure was made on December 27 as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the city.

Gardaí executed a search warrant at a house on South Douglas Road at around 7pm.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized €4,000 of suspected cocaine and a weighing scales.

Gardaí said that the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made but gardaí said that they are following a definite line of enquiry.