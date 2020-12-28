Four arrested in relation to alleged violent disorder incidents on Christmas Eve in Kerry

Four people, three men and a woman, are being held in Garda stations in Kerry in relation to alleged incidents of violent disorder in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Gardaí have been called to housing estates on the eastern side of Killarney on a number of occasions over Christmas.

Garda sources say they fear most of the violent episodes relate to an ongoing feud in the area.

They suspect a three-year-old feud, which had quietened in recent times, erupted once more following Christmas gatherings of relatives and friends from outside the area.

A woman, aged in her late 60s, was hospitalised after an attack in the early hours of Christmas Day. Her son was also allegedly attacked.

According to people living in the area, implements were used in some of the incidents, and it is understood implements of various descriptions have been found in a property in the area.

The arrests of the four people on Monday relate to events alleged to have taken place on Christmas Eve.

The man and woman, both aged in their 40s are being detained in Killarney Garda Station.

The two others, both of whom are teenagers, are being held in Tralee Garda Station.