Gardaí in Limerick investigating the murder of one man and the attempted murder of another man in 2003 have made an arrest.

A man, aged in his early 40s, has been arrested in connection with the incident at Drombanna, Co Limerick on 29 January 2003.

The man was arrested this morning under a warrant issued by a Judge of the District Court.

He is currently being detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station.

Five men have already been convicted in relation to this murder investigation.