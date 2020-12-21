Gardaí warn public of fake 'Revenue' scam

The caller will try to acquire the personal information or data or bank details of the potential victim.
Mon, 21 Dec, 2020 - 20:05

Gardaí are warning the public about a new scam in which a potential victim receives a call from a number beginning with 051. 

The caller, claiming to be calling from Revenue, will try to acquire the personal information or data or bank details of the potential victim, usually by saying a tax refund is due or immediate payment for a tax bill is required — sometimes to avoid a criminal prosecution.

As this type of scam has used both email and text messages as a way of contacting potential victims, and gardaí say that this will undoubtedly occur again. 

New email scams targeting people working from home

