Beaumont Hospital apologises to former professional golfer for failures

Beaumont Hospital has apologised in court to a former professional golfer for failures which occurred in the care provided to him at the hospital after he presented with pain in his upper back.

The apology was read out in court as Ian St John, who was formerly a PGA professional but now has paraplegia and uses a wheelchair, settled a High Court action.

His counsel, Michael Counihan SC, instructed by solicitor Nicholas Walsh, told the court it was their case Mr St John had gone to Beaumont Hospital first on August 5, 2016 complaining of severe back pain, but a tumour on his spine was not diagnosed for another two weeks and Mr St John was already showing signs of paralysis of the legs.

Partial admission of liability

Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told there was a partial admission of liability in the case. The hospital admitted it failed to diagnose Mr St John’s tumour in a CT scan of August 17, 2016, but no admission was made in respect of his treatment in the hospital emergency department prior to his admission as a patient.

Hospital chief executive Ian Carter, in the apology read to the court, said he wished on behalf of the hospital to express his “sincere apologies for the failures which occurred during the care provided to you in Beaumont Hospital”.

It added: “I understand that this has had the most serious consequences for you and your family, and I hope that today's settlement will provide an element of security for the future.”

Ian St John (aged 42), of Pilltown, Co Kilkenny, had sued the Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Mr St John is formerly a PGA professional and head professional at Rush Golf Club, Co Dublin.

Upper back pain

It was claimed Mr St John presented at the hospital emergency department on five occasions from August 5, 2016 complaining of pain in his upper back which was increasing steadily and becoming unbearable. It was claimed that on each occasion Mr St John was discharged from the hospital with varying diagnoses.

Due to excruciating pain, Mr St John went back to the hospital on August 14 and he was admitted as an inpatient. It was noted he had a swelling or a lump on his right upper back.

It was claimed Mr St John was subjected to a number of tests and treatments and after two weeks it was noticed that he was suffering paralysis of the lower limbs, and an opinion of neurosurgeon was sought.

Following an MRI, the tumour which was compressing the nerves was diagnosed. Mr St John had an operation to remove the tumour on August 28, 2016, and he commenced cancer treatment. Mr St John did not recover the power of his lower limbs which, it is claimed, was caused by prolonged compression of the tumour on the nerves at his thoracic spine.

It is claimed there was an alleged failure to recognise the significance of the severe upper back pain suffered by him while lying in bed in the hospital.

There was, it was claimed, an alleged failure to suspect malignancy despite strongly suggestive clinical features, thereby resulting in an alleged unacceptable delay in performing a diagnostic biopsy and treatment.

In a statement outside court, Mr St John said he was pleased to have received an apology.

He said he now has to live "a life in a wheelchair that is contradictory from the one I enjoyed as a man, husband, a father, and a PGA golf professional".

The case, he said, had taken over four years to reach a conclusion, and he thanked his wife for her love and support and “her relentless pursuit to obtain the best care that has kept me alive”.