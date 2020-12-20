Fuel-laundering plant uncovered by customs officers during raid

A fuel-laundering plant has been uncovered in Monaghan and cash totalling more than €40,000 has been seized in Armagh in a joint north-south customs operation.

The co-ordinated swoop was conducted by customs officers operating under the cross-border Joint Agency Task Force (JATF).

Revenue said that in an intelligence-led operation targeting mineral oil laundering, Revenue officers carried out a search, under warrant, of a residential premises and outbuildings in Agnaglogh, Castleshane, Co Monaghan last Friday and Saturday.

“The joint operation was carried out by Revenue’s Customs Service and An Garda Síochána, under the auspices of the cross border Joint Agency Task Force (JATF)," Revenue said in a statement.

“In addition, to ensure the safety of the public, Monaghan County Council Fire & Civil Protection provided critical support services.”

It also stated that during the course of the operation, a distillation plant for laundering marked mineral oil was discovered.

Some of the other items seized included:

33,000 litres of mineral oil;

A lorry with an 18,000-litre oil tank;

A generator, pumps, hoses, and a filtering system;

10,000 litres of mineral oil sludge, which is a by-product of the laundering process.

It said a man was interviewed, under caution, by Revenue, and investigations were ongoing with a view to prosecution.

The statement said that, simultaneously, Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) carried out a search, under warrant, at a premises in Annaghdad Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh.

“Three individuals were arrested and cash amounts estimated to be in the region of €35,000 and £6,000, along with a car, were seized as part of the operation,” the statement read.

“The collaboration across all agencies was significant in the successful outcome of this operation.

“These joint operations are part of ongoing multi-agency, cross-jurisdictional work targeting fuel smuggling and shadow-economy activity.”

It stated that if anyone has information on someone evading tax or involved in illegal activity such as fuel smuggling, they can contact Revenue's Confidential line on Freephone 1800 295 295.