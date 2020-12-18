Revenue seize nearly €139,000 worth of drugs in Dublin and Athlone

Revenue officers in Dublin and Athlone with the assistance of detector dogs Sam and Bailey have seized almost €139,000 worth of illegal drugs this week.

Routine profiling at Dublin Mail Centre by Revenue officers resulted in the seizure of various illegal drugs with an estimated value of €117,000.

Seized illegal drugs at the Dublin Mail Centre. Picture: Revenue

Officers who took part in the search were assisted by detector dog Sam. Almost 16kgs of drugs including herbal cannabis, magic mushrooms and cannabis infused jelly sweets, along with 4.5L of liquid amphetamines, were discovered in parcels that originated from the United States, France and the Netherlands.

The parcels were declared as items such as ‘ornaments’, ‘candy’, ‘clothing’ and ‘gifts’ and were destined for addresses in Dublin and Louth.

Yesterday, in a separate operation, revenue seized illegal drugs with an estimated value of almost €21,400 at the Athlone Mail Centre.

Baily the snifffer dog who discovered the drugs in Athlone. Picture: Revenue

1.7kgs of illegal drugs including herbal cannabis, heroin, MDMA and cocaine, were discovered in parcels that originated from the United States and the UK and were destined for various addresses throughout the country. They were found with the assistance of detector dog Bailey.

The seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

Sam the detector dog who discovered the drugs in Dublin. Picture: Revenue

Revenue have said if businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on their Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Investigations are ongoing.