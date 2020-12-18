Cork motorist, 29, gets jail and 20-year driving ban

A young motorist has been banned from the roads for 20 years for continuing to flout disqualification orders and drive dangerously without insurance.

Judge Olann Kelleher also imposed a jail term that totalled 19 months on Darren Coffey arising out five more occasions when he was caught for driving incidents.

On some of the occasions he drove off at speed from gardaí activating blue lights and sirens behind him.

Judge Kelleher said that on one of the most alarming incidents he was caught driving two days after he had been caught for another similar offence.

When the 19-month sentence and 20-year ban was imposed, Darren Coffey complained: “You are giving me no chance, it’s crazy.”

Judge Kelleher imposed a number of consecutive sentences totalling 15 months at Cork District Court but then he removed the suspension over an earlier four-month suspended sentence and said that had to be made consecutive.

Sergeant John Kelleher said Darren Coffey of no fixed address had a total of 115 previous convictions, 18 of which were for driving without insurance and 12 were for dangerous driving.

Summary of five driving offences

The accused was stopped on Vicars Road for driving without insurance on July 8. Two days later he was seen driving at South Ring Road driving another car and he sped off when gardaí indicated for him to stop.

He drove through three sets of traffic lights that were red against him, forcing at least one other vehicle to have to take evasive action to avoid a crash. In the Sarsfield Road area he jumped out of the car and attempted to run away but was stopped by gardaí.

By August 3, he was involved in another driving incident at Christy Ring Bridge, again without insurance and while disqualified.

On October 23 he drove away from pursuing gardaí at Old Youghal Road, Cork, and finally at lunchtime on November 4 he stopped for a garda but as the guard walked towards his car, Coffey drove off at speed.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the 29-year-old had a horrendous upbringing and has spent the best part of his life in custody. Mr Burke said the young man had a lot of addictions which he was now trying to address.

“His partner is with child and she has stood by him through his difficulties. He has seen the error of his ways,” Mr Burke said.