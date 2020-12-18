Three arrested in Dublin in relation to incident of violent disorder and criminal damage

Fri, 18 Dec, 2020 - 14:01

Gardaí have arrested three people in relation to an incident of violent disorder and criminal damage.

The incident occurred in Dublin at Island Key, East Wall on Thursday, November 17.

A man in his 20s and two juveniles have been arrested.

The two juveniles are being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Store Street Garda station.

The man in his 20s is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Mountjoy Garda station.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.

