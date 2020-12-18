Three arrested in Dublin in relation to incident of violent disorder and criminal damage

Gardaí have arrested three people in relation to an incident of violent disorder and criminal damage.

The incident occurred in Dublin at Island Key, East Wall on Thursday, November 17.

A man in his 20s and two juveniles have been arrested.

The two juveniles are being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Store Street Garda station.

The man in his 20s is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Mountjoy Garda station.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.