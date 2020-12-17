Gardaí make seventh arrest in corruption probe

A number of arrests have been made in the investigation
The arrest was made this morning. File picture.

Thu, 17 Dec, 2020 - 18:06
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí investigating alleged corrupt practices at an office of a statutory body have made their seventh arrest today. 

Investigators attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested the man this morning. 

The man, aged in his 60s, was arrested in Co Kildare for the offence of conspiracy contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Gardaí detained the man at Naas Garda Station and are holding him under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

This operation was conducted as part of Operation Lakefront and a number of arrests have been made already in the corruption probe. 

Last week gardaí arrested a sixth person in connection with this investigation. 

The man was held at Leixlip Garda Station under the same section of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

