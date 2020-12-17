Two arrested as gardaí seize €140,000 with of suspected cocaine

Thu, 17 Dec, 2020 - 10:11
Steve Neville

Two men have been arrested after suspected cocaine and other items deemed to be the proceeds of crime were seized in Kildare.

Gardaí investigating the sale and supply of drugs in the Tallaght area searched a property in Nass yesterday.

At around noon, gardaí carried out a search at a residential property in Kilteel, Naas.

During the search, gardaí seized €140,000 worth of cocaine (pending analysis), along with jet skis, a speed boat, a Rolex watch and other items deemed to be the proceeds of crime.

Two men, one in their 30s and one in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and brought To Tallaght Garda station where they were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Both men have since been charged and are due to appear before Naas District Court this morning.

The search was carried out by gardaí attached to Tallaght District Drugs Unit, along with members of Tallaght & Rathfarnham District Detective Units, Kildare Divisional Drugs Unit, Tallaght Community Policing Unit with assistance from Revenue and Customs.

