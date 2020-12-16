Gardaí injured in two separate assaults in Louth

Two gardaí in Dundalk, Co Louth were injured yesterday in separate incidents.

One female garda was assaulted and hospitalised yesterday with a broken nose and injuries to her eye socket after seizing a vehicle in the Ramparts area of the town.

While on patrol with another officer, the garda stopped a vehicle under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act, 1961 driven by a man aged in his 30s.

The man became abusive and assaulted the female garda at the scene. He was arrested and since been charged and is due to appear before Dundalk District Court on January 6, 2021.

The garda received treatment for her injuries at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in nearby Drogheda.

Another garda was injured at a public order incident in the Coes Road area of Dundalk at around 9.20am.

Gardaí attending the scene dealt with a man who became abusive. He assaulted one of the gardaí who received facial injuries but did not require medical attention.

The man was arrested and has also since been charged with a court appearance due on January 6, 2021.

The latest incidents of assault on members of An Garda Síochána in the Co Louth town follow two separate attacks on gardaí on the first weekend of December.

One garda was hospitalised with injuries after he was assaulted during a drugs seizure. He received cuts to his hands and suffered a concussion.

A second garda was assaulted on the same weekend after a hit and run incident

The Dundalk-based Garda was struck by a car fleeing the scene of a mobile speed check near Jonesborough, just north of the town, on the M1 motorway.

The injured Garda had stepped from his patrol car to speak to the other driver who proceeded to leave the scene at speed.

The Garda who was struck sustained serious, though non-life threatening injuries.

He was taken from the scene by ambulance to the Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.