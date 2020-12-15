Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Dublin cash in transit robbery

Gardaí are appealing for information following a cash in transit robbery in Dublin.

It happened at around 12.45pm when a security driver was threatened by a man with a hammer as he left a shop on Thomas Street.

The man then fled with the cash box on a bicycle - no one was injured and the amount taken is not being revealed.

The empty cash box was later found on fire at St Kevin's Avenue off New Street.

The fire was extinguished and the scene and cash box have been preserved for technical and forensic examination.

The scene has been preserved and Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.